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Can Big X, Rosama & Yung Hood Cook Outside The Booth?

Can Big X, Rosama & Yung Hood Cook Outside The Booth?

Beyond their mic skills, can Big X, Rosama and Yung Hood wow with their cooking abilities outside the booth?

Published on April 19, 2026
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Source: CLEO TV / CLEO TV

If you thought BigXthaPlug only knew how to cook up hits in the studio… think again. The rapper linked up with Rosama, Yung Hood and brought that same “we in the lab” energy straight to the kitchen and let’s just say… it didn’t translate perfectly.

Instead of cooking beats, they were trying to cook tacos… and whew, the vibes were there but the seasoning? A little too loud. The clip shows them hyped, laughing, throwing ingredients together like they’re layering a track but somebody definitely went crazy with the salt shaker. You can tell they were feeling themselves too, like they just dropped a platinum recipe. What made it even funnier is how serious they were about it. Full chef mode, talking like Food Network stars, whole time the tacos probably tasted like the ocean.

Fans are loving the moment because it’s a different side of artists we usually see locked in behind the mic. It’s giving “from the studio to the stove,” and honestly… we’re here for it. Even if they might need a little help from MasterChef next time.

Be honest… y’all trusting their tacos or nah??

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