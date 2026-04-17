Fan Throws It Back on Lil Fizz at Meet-and-Greet And He Caught It!

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chile a viral clip of B2K is making rounds, and what started as a cute fan moment turned into something that has everybody clutching their pearls and hitting replay at the same time.

So boom—this fan links up with the group (allegedly in Tampa), and at first it’s giving nostalgic, early 2000s energy. Pics, smiles, vibes Then suddenly…things starting heating up.

Lil Fizz pulls her onto his lap like it’s just another day at the office, while Omarion casually places his hand on her thigh. And listen… that alone already had folks in the comments mad jealous.

But it didn’t stop there.

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The energy shifts QUICK when the fan bends over and throws it back on Fizz—yes, in the middle of the meet-and-greet. But Fizz wasn’t scared, he grabbed her by the waist and let’s just say it got beyond PG-13. Somebody in the group even calls her “gorgeous,” and had the internet in shambles.

Now you already know social media had a field day. Some fans were like, “I would’ve done the SAME thing,” while others were side-eyeing the whole situation like… “ain’t this supposed to be a quick photo and keep it moving?” A few people even said it was just too much going on at once to process.

But here’s the thing—if you feel like you missed your moment (or you’re trying to create your own viral one), you might still have a chance. “The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour” still has about 7–8 dates left through late April 2026, with stops in cities like St. Louis, Cleveland, Greensboro, Hampton, Chicago, Cincinnati, Birmingham, and Memphis. A few earlier dates were even rescheduled, so the run is still very much active.

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