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Former Cavs Guard Damon Jones To Plead Guilty In Gambling Case

A former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is expected to plead guilty in a federal gambling scheme case tied to a wider NBA probe.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Former NBA Player Damon Jones Arraigned On Gambling Charges
Source: Andres Kudacki / Getty

A former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers is expected to change his plea in a major federal gambling case.

According to reports, former Cavs guard Damon Jones is set to plead guilty in two separate cases tied to illegal gambling schemes. A court order filed Thursday confirmed the expected plea change in federal court in Brooklyn.

Jones previously pleaded not guilty in November after being charged in connection with a sweeping investigation involving dozens of individuals. In total, 34 people were charged across two federal indictments tied to illegal sports betting and rigged poker games.

Prosecutors allege Jones played a role in sharing insider information with bettors. One allegation claims he tipped others about a prominent NBA player, believed to be LeBron James, though James has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The case stems from a larger FBI investigation that shook the league in 2025. Authorities say the schemes involved organized crime figures and included both sports betting operations and high-stakes poker games that allegedly used rigged equipment.

Jones played for the Cavaliers from 2005 to 2008 and later served as an assistant coach during the team’s 2016 championship run.

His expected guilty plea marks a significant development in one of the NBA’s most wide-ranging gambling investigations in recent years.

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Former Cavs Guard Damon Jones To Plead Guilty In Gambling Case was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

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