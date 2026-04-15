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Jury ruled Ticketmaster, Live Nation had concert venue monopoly

Published on April 15, 2026
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A Manhattan federal jury has ruled that Live Nation and its subsidiary Ticketmaster held an unlawful monopoly over parts of the live entertainment market, marking a significant loss for the concert giant. The verdict comes after a multi-state lawsuit accused the company of stifling competition and driving up ticket prices.

The case, initially led by the U.S. government, focused on Live Nation’s control over concert venues and ticketing. While the federal government settled its claims earlier with conditions, over 30 states continued the legal battle, leading to the jury’s decision.

Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, controls 86% of the concert market and 73% of the overall live events market, including sports. Critics, including attorney Jeffrey Kessler, labeled the company a “monopolistic bully,” while Live Nation argued its dominance was a result of lawful success.

The trial also highlighted controversies like the 2022 Taylor Swift ticketing debacle and internal messages from executives admitting to “outrageous” pricing and mocking customers. This ruling could have significant implications for the live entertainment industry and competition in ticketing.

Jury ruled Ticketmaster, Live Nation had concert venue monopoly was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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