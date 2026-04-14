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Missing Dreamville Fest: Unforgettable Moments We'll Always Love

Missing Dreamville Fest: Unforgettable Moments We'll Always Love

Published on April 14, 2026
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Dreamville Fest 2005 Day 2
Source: Dreamville Fest / Parallel Agency

Over the past few years, April was usually the month that hip-hop heads and music lovers would make their way to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

Dreamville Fest, rapper J. Cole’s NC-based music festival, officially wrapped up last year on April 5 and 6, 2025. The event attracted top performers and fans from across the world and became a signature event in the NC area.

Though the City of Raleigh made an announcement that a new music festival would take place, details have been scarce regarding that event.

Related | What’s Next for Dreamville Festival? Here’s What We Know

The Dreamville Fest was originally announced in 2018, but didn’t happen until the following year due to Hurricane Florence. Since it’s kicked off, the last few years of the fest has given us iconic moments from heavy-hitting headliners like Usher, Drake, 50 Cent, Ari Lennox— members of the Dreamville Records team, including JID, Bas, Omen, Earthgang, Cozz— and more.

As many fans grieve this spring with no festival in sight, we’ll take a trip down memory lane of what made Dreamville Festival so legendary and unforgettable.

Usher’s Headlining & His Beyoncé April Fools Prank, 2023

Lil Reunites with Hot Boys; Big Tymers Performance, 2025

Big Sean’s Nipsey Hussle Tribute, 2019

JID High-Energy Performance of Stick, With Fans Moshing, 2023

J. Cole’s Public Apology to Kendrick Lamar After Diss Track, 2024

Ja Rule & Ashanti Reunite on the Dreamville stage

Ari Lennox Sultry Headlining Performance, 2023

Summer Walker Hits the Stage After Giving Birth to Twins, 2023

Erykah Badu’s Mezmorizing Set, 2025

Drake Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert

J. Cole Goes Down Memory Lane for Final Festival, 2025

Missing Dreamville Fest: Unforgettable Moments We'll Always Love was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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