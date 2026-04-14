Missing Dreamville Fest: Unforgettable Moments We'll Always Love

Source: Dreamville Fest / Parallel Agency

Over the past few years, April was usually the month that hip-hop heads and music lovers would make their way to Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park.

Dreamville Fest, rapper J. Cole’s NC-based music festival, officially wrapped up last year on April 5 and 6, 2025. The event attracted top performers and fans from across the world and became a signature event in the NC area.

Though the City of Raleigh made an announcement that a new music festival would take place, details have been scarce regarding that event.

Related | What’s Next for Dreamville Festival? Here’s What We Know