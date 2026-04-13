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PA state trooper uses work CPU to create AI-generated porn

PA state trooper pleads guilty to using work computer to create AI-generated pornography

Published on April 13, 2026
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Source: Albany Times Union/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Pennsylvania state police trooper pleads guilty to using work computer to create AI-generated pornography

Stephen M. Kamnik, a former Pennsylvania State Police corporal, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including creating AI-generated pornography, possessing child sexual abuse material, and secretly filming women. The charges stem from years of misconduct, during which Kamnik abused law enforcement databases and state-owned devices for personal gratification.

Investigators revealed that Kamnik used secured systems to create explicit AI-generated images of women, some of which were produced at a Montgomery County barracks. He also secretly filmed female officers in locker rooms and unlawfully recorded a Montgomery County judge during court proceedings, editing the footage for lewd purposes.

Kamnik’s actions extended to using the state’s Justice Network (JNET) to access hundreds of photographs of women, violating database policies. Authorities also discovered a stolen firearm in his vehicle during a 2025 search.

Kamnik pleaded guilty to 15 charges, including felony counts of unlawful computer use and sexual abuse of children, as well as invasion of privacy and tampering with evidence. He is scheduled for sentencing on July 8. Attorney General Dave Sunday condemned the crimes, emphasizing their impact on the reputation of law enforcement.

PA state trooper pleads guilty to using work computer to create AI-generated pornography was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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