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Kevin Gates Shares Pivotal Moment in Rise to Global Fame

In a candid interview with Hollywood Zay, Kevin Gates shares the pivotal turning point that catalyzed his journey to global recognition.

Published on April 14, 2026
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Kevin Gates was in the city recently and I got a chance to sit down with him and he reevaled to me the moment he knew he was global superstar. His answer might seem off at first glance but if you follow Gates you know Kevin Gates’ gun tattoos on his hands are part of a broader collection of ink that reflects his life experiences, struggles, and, in some interpretations, his “urban warpaint” or protective persona.

JMBLYA FEST 2019
Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Gates has stated in interviews that his facial and hand tattoos often stem from pain, hurt, and his personal journey. They represent his “urban” upbringing and a need to defend himself against, or navigate through, challenging situations. 

His tattoos are heavily inspired by his life in Louisiana and the challenges he has faced, often serving as a, in his words, “metamorphosis” or a reflection of his, at times, misunderstood, yet resilient, personality

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