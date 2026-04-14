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97.9 The Beat Remembers Rico Wade

Remembering The Legend Rico Wade 2 Years After His Passing

Published on April 13, 2026
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Two years later, the music world is still feeling the loss of Rico Wade, one of the true architects of Southern hip-hop. The legendary producer, songwriter, and co-founder of Organized Noize helped shape the sound of Atlanta and opened doors for artists who would later become global stars. He passed away in April 2024 at the age of 52, leaving behind a legacy that still echoes through speakers everywhere. (Rolling Stone)

Rico Wade wasn’t just behind the boards — he was behind a movement. From helping launch OutKast and Goodie Mob to crafting classics for TLC and many more, his fingerprints are all over some of the greatest records in hip-hop history. His vision helped turn Atlanta into a powerhouse city in music. (WABE)

On this two-year anniversary, fans, artists, and the culture continue to salute Rico Wade — a pioneer whose sound changed the game forever. Legends never die, and Rico’s influence still lives in every bassline, every story, and every artist repping the South.

Rico Wade
Source: handout / Rico Wade

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