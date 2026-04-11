RHOP Season 11 Cast Reveals Karen Huger & Robyn Dixon's Return With More Shocking Shakeups

The wait is finally over for fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac. On Friday, April 10, 2026, Bravo officially confirmed the casting lineup for the upcoming 11th season, and the roster is nothing short of surprising. Following a transformative 10th season, the network is leaning into a mix of seasoned veterans and fresh faces to navigate the increasingly complex social dynamic of the Potomac Housewives.

Source: Clifton Prescod

According to Deadline, the announcement comes at a time when the franchise is undergoing a major creative shift, blending the return of original icons with a necessary pruning of the cast to ensure the shady moments remain as top-tier.

Perhaps the biggest shock of the announcement is the return of veteran Robyn Dixon. Nearly two years after her public and candid admission on the Reasonably Shady podcast that she had been fired, the 47-year-old is making her comeback as a friend of the cast. Dixon, who spent eight seasons as a full-time cherry blossom holder, previously expressed pride in living her life authentically on camera despite the ups and down nature of reality TV. Since her departure, Dixon has kept her foot in the NBCUniversal door, competing in the third season of The Traitors and maintaining her presence at BravoCon. Her return as a featured friend suggests a reconciliation with the network, though it remains to be seen how her presence will shift the dynamic of the core group.

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At the same time, the Grande Dame herself, Karen Huger, is reclaiming her position. After being noticeably absent for much of Season 10 due to a six-month jail sentence following a DUI conviction, Huger is returning as a full-time Housewife. The 62-year-old icon’s transition back into society was teased during the Season 10 reunion and a high-profile sit-down with Andy Cohen. Now that she is free and back in the mix, fans are eager to see how the Grande Dame reasserts her dominance over the social circle after her time away.

Potomac Housewives Are Bringing The Drama In Season 11

While the return of OGs is dominating the conversation, the Potomac Housewives are also bracing for a season defined by legal drama. Returning full-time stars Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Stacey Rusch, and Tia Glover will be joined by Wendy Osefo, whose personal life has taken a dark turn. Season 11 is expected to delve deep into the 2025 arrest of Wendy and her husband, Eddie Osefo.

The couple currently faces serious charges, including insurance fraud and conspiracy, following an investigation into a reported robbery at their home. While Wendy has maintained at events like BravoCon 2025 that these are merely allegations the fact that the couple is reportedly being tried separately has heightened the stakes for her storyline this year. The show has a long history of documenting the legal tribulations of its stars, and the Osefo case appears to be the primary catalyst for the season’s tension.

The Season 11 cast list also confirmed several departures that have left the fandom celebrating. According to Us Weekly, Keiarna Stewart, who spent three seasons on the show, seemingly confirmed her exit with a now-edited Instagram post on April 9, stating, “This chapter? Closed with intention,” she wrote. “The next one? Bigger, better, and produced by me. No noise. Just elevation. Big business only.”

Joining Stewart in the exit lane is Season 10 newcomer Angel Massie, who will not return after just one year on the series.

Furthermore, viewers expressed disappointment over the absence of Monique Samuels. After a highly praised return as a friend in Season 10, many hoped Samuels would be bumped back up to full-time status. Instead, her name was omitted from the Season 11 roster.

Samuels took to social media shortly before the announcement to post a message about trusting herself to create the life she desires, suggesting that while the Bravo door may be closed for now, she is focused on her own elevation outside the Potomac bubble. With the cameras set to roll on this new configuration, Season 11 promises to be a year of redemption, legal battles, and the return of shade.

#RHOP Season 11 Cast Reveals Karen Huger & Robyn Dixon's Return With More Shocking Shakeups was originally published on bossip.com