Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits

Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Coachella just started, and Olandria Carthen is already turning heads. Though this marks the reality star’s first trip to the festival, her looks make it clear she is a pro. With packed schedules, celebrity-filled events, and a climate that can humble a look real quick, Coachella is nothing to play with.

But neither is Olandria.

Olandria Carthen Gives Western ’90s Vibes At Coachella In Baby Phat

Olandria stepped out on night one in an itty-bitty brown leather two-piece that looked made for the desert. The fit featured a brown leather bralette and matching mini skirt, giving sexy Western energy with a ’90s twist. The top had gold stud details, while the skirt brought in buckles and grommets.

In addition to its desert details, this fit was all about BAWDY.

Olandria’s melanin was glowing, her tiny waist was on full display, and her curves were curving. She finished her look with brown leather cowboy boots and a matching hat, leaning all the way into the festival aesthetic.

First time or not, Olandria was out there looking like she knew exactly what she was doing.

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Ahead of the event, Olandria spoke to PopSugar about getting ready for her first Coachella, and it sounds like she came prepared for every possible.

“It’s been a long process,” Olandria said. “Mini fans, sunscreen, body glow, mini deodorant, cowboy hats. So many different bandanas. I’ve been grabbing everything. Press-on nails – I have so many different colors and sizes. And earplugs.”

The Love Island USA star is in the desert for her first Coachella activation with Barbie. Fans know her as Bama Barbie – or as some say, a real-life Barbie.

Olandria Carthen Is The Ultimate Desert Barbie, Rocking a Two-Tone Pink Mini

To celebrate the installation’s opening, Olandria switched gears and slipped into a two-tone pink Venus Prototype mini dress. What is a Barbie installation without a Barbie-eque fit?

Her sleeveless look featured a square neckline and a flirty skirt, adding even more fun to the moment. She also changed up her hair, trading the soft waves from the brown leather look for flipped ends that gave the outfit a retro finish.

Coachella is only getting started, and so is her style run. Keep checking back for more fabulous fits from Olandria and other celebrity IT GIRLS spotted out in the desert living their best lives (and giving us the ultimate FOMO).

Olandria Carthen Brings The Heat To Coachella With These Fits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com