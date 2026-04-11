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Dawn Staley Headlines Nourish Up Luncheon of Hope

Published on April 11, 2026
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University of South Carolina vs University of California Los Angeles, 2026 NCAA Women's National Championship
Source: Jordan Murph / Getty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s more than a luncheon — it’s a moment of purpose, power, and community. The annual Nourish Up Luncheon of Hope is set to bring people together on May 20, featuring legendary coach and bestselling author Dawn Staley alongside Charlotte’s own rising star Ohavia Phillips Reed.

Fresh off another standout season and a return to the national championship stage, Staley continues to inspire both on and off the court. Her book, Uncommon Favor, will be available at the event — a reflection of faith, resilience, and walking boldly in purpose.

Hosted at the new Hunger Hub, the luncheon is centered on something deeper than conversation — it’s about action. It’s about feeding families, building connections, and showing what real teamwork looks like in the community.

From an African American perspective, this gathering hits different. It’s about honoring leadership, uplifting voices, and creating spaces where impact is the goal.

Attendees can expect a powerful blend of inspiration and service — a reminder that giving back is always in style.

Tickets are going fast — and in a moment like this, you don’t want to miss your seat at the table.

Dawn Staley Headlines Nourish Up Luncheon of Hope was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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