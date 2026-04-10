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Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs

Offset has been in the news quite a bit lately, this time regarding his ex-wife Cardi B.

Published on April 10, 2026
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Offset has been in the news quite a bit lately, this time regarding his ex-wife Cardi B.

According to TMZ, court documents show that the former Migos rapper requested a paternity test is February 2026. A judge reportedly approve the request and signed off on a DNA test to determine paternity.

The two rappers share three children together but ultimately split after years of marriage issues, including infidelity, trust concerns and overall strain on the relationship. The Bodak Yellow rapper initially filed for a divorce in 2020 but later decided to give the marriage another chance. A few years later, the pair officially went their separate ways.

The child referenced in the court filing was described as a “newborn,” which led many to believe the request is tied to the baby Cardi B reportedly had with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

The court order also reportedly states that both Offset and Cardi B are prohibited from making negative remarks about each other publicly, whether online or in interviews. The restriction comes after tensions between the two occasionally spilled over onto social media during their split.

Since going their separate ways, both artists have been spotted moving on with new partners. Bardi’s rumored on-and-off relationship with Stefon Diggs has especially kept fans talking.

The speculation picked back up during the Washington, D.C., stop on Cardi’s Little Miss Drama Tour, where Diggs was seen in attendance. Video circulating online shows the two leaving the venue together after the show. 

Offset Reportedly Asked Cardi B For Paternity Test After Baby With Stefon Diggs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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