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76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for appendicitis

76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for appendicitis

Published on April 9, 2026
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76ers’ Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for appendicitis

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid underwent emergency surgery on Thursday in Houston after being diagnosed with appendicitis. The diagnosis came just hours before the Sixers were set to face the Houston Rockets in a critical late-season matchup.

Embiid, 32, has been a key player for the Sixers this season, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds in 38 games. His return timeline remains uncertain, adding to the challenges for a team already battling injuries and suspensions. The Sixers (43-36) are currently one game behind the sixth-place Toronto Raptors, with three games left in the regular season.

Philadelphia faces a tough road ahead as they aim to avoid the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, with upcoming games against Indiana and Milwaukee. Embiid’s absence could significantly impact their postseason positioning.

76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes surgery for appendicitis was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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