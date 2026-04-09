97.9 The Beat Remembers DMX

Five years after the world lost DMX, his voice still echoes through the culture like it never left. The legendary Yonkers rapper, born Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that transcended music and touched millions across the globe.

Known for his raw delivery, gritty storytelling, and unmatched energy, DMX gave hip-hop some of its most unforgettable anthems. From “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” to “Party Up (Up In Here),” his music captured pain, struggle, faith, and survival in a way that felt real to the streets and relatable to the world. He wasn’t just an artist—he was a voice for those battling their own demons.

Beyond the music, DMX’s vulnerability made him stand out. He spoke openly about his struggles, his faith, and his journey, which made fans connect with him on a deeper level. Whether on stage praying with crowds or delivering emotional interviews, X always kept it authentic.

Five years later, his influence is still felt in today’s hip-hop. New artists continue to draw inspiration from his intensity and honesty, while longtime fans keep his legacy alive by revisiting his classic catalog. His impact remains stamped in the culture, proving that legends never truly fade.

On this anniversary, fans around the world remember DMX not just for the music, but for the spirit he brought to it. Long live the Dog.

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty