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Offset Owes Detroit Casino 100k

Rapper Offset reportedly owes a Detroit casino $100,000 in outstanding debt.

Published on April 8, 2026
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Offset, one-third of the chart-topping group Migos, is reportedly dealing with a financial dispute tied to a Detroit casino, where he allegedly owes around $100,000.

According to circulating reports, the situation stems from high-stakes gambling during a visit to Detroit. Sources claim the debt may be linked to markers—essentially credit extended by casinos to players—which can quickly add up when betting big. While details remain limited, the alleged amount has sparked conversations online about celebrity gambling habits and financial risks.

Neither Offset nor his representatives have publicly confirmed or denied the claim, leaving much of the story in the rumor stage. Still, incidents like this highlight how even major artists can find themselves entangled in financial controversies outside of music.

As the story develops, fans are watching closely to see whether this situation gets resolved quietly behind the scenes or turns into a larger legal issue.

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