Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Don’t play with Cardi B’s money—because she’s not letting this one slide.

The Bronx-born superstar recently took to social media to call out someone who allegedly used her credit card without permission. And in true Cardi fashion, she didn’t hold back.

Cardi made it clear that charges showed up that she didn’t recognize, and instead of quietly handling it behind the scenes, she put whoever did it on notice—publicly. Let’s just say… she had a few words.

Now for those who’ve followed Cardi over the years, you already know—she’s always been open, unfiltered, and very protective of what she works hard for. From her early days to now being one of the biggest names in music, she’s never been shy about speaking up when something doesn’t sit right.

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While she didn’t reveal exactly who she believes is responsible, her message was loud and clear: if you took it, run it back.

Fans quickly chimed in online, with many supporting her for calling it out instead of letting it slide. Others couldn’t help but joke that whoever made those charges picked the wrong person to play with.

And honestly, they might be right.

Because between raising her family, running her business, and staying on top of her career, Cardi’s not about to let a few mystery charges go unchecked.

No word yet on whether the situation has been resolved, but one thing’s for sure—whoever swiped that card probably didn’t expect to get called out in front of the whole internet.

And if there’s one lesson here?

Handle your business… before Cardi handles it for you.

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Cardi B Calls Out Credit Card Thief—And She Wants Her Money Back was originally published on majic945.com