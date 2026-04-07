Listen Live
Close
Sports

Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship W...

Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship Win Over UConn

Michigan claimed its first NCAA men’s basketball championship since 1989 over UConn on April 6, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Published on April 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
UConn v Michigan
Source: Michael Reaves / Getty

Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship Win Over UConn

Michigan claimed its first NCAA men’s basketball championship since 1989 with a thrilling 69-63 victory over UConn on April 6, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Wolverines, ranked No. 3 nationally and the top seed in the Midwest, capped off a historic season with their second-ever national title, joining the 1989 squad that triumphed in Seattle.

Led by standout performances from Elliot Cadeau (2026 Final Four Most Outstanding Player) and Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan showcased resilience and teamwork to overcome UConn, a program vying for its third title in four years.

The Wolverines’ journey to the championship was marked by dominance, with an average margin of victory exceeding 20 points in their tournament games.

Their victory also ended a 26-year title drought for the Big Ten Conference, which last celebrated a men’s basketball championship in 2000.

Michigan’s success reflects the evolving landscape of college basketball, with all five starters transferring into the program, a first for an NCAA champion.

Coach Dusty May’s leadership and the team’s chemistry proved pivotal in their title run.

RELATED | Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

The win not only solidifies Michigan’s place among college basketball’s elite but also brings significant financial rewards to the Big Ten, with the conference earning $58 million in NCAA tournament payouts.

For Michigan fans, this victory is a long-awaited celebration.

Michigan Ends Title Drought with Thrilling NCAA Championship Win Over UConn was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party

Aubrey O’Day Claps Back At Trolls Over Kanye West Concert Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News

Hip-Hop Wired
WH Briefing Iran 4/6/26

Department Of War Staff Reframed As Department of War Crimes By Troops

Hip-Hop Wired
Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Shot Near Florida Casino, Lil Tjay Reportedly Also Shot

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Comment
37 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close