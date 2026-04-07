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Thieves Hit Cardi For 60K

Cardi B targeted in $60,000 theft, leaving the rapper in a difficult situation.

Published on April 7, 2026
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Hip-hop superstar Cardi B is speaking out after becoming the victim of a costly theft, revealing that thieves racked up nearly $60,000 using her stolen credit card.

According to reports, the Bronx rapper discovered the fraud after receiving alerts for suspicious purchases. The first major red flag was a $40,000 charge at Saks Fifth Avenue, followed shortly by another $20,000 spent at Apple—making it clear that someone had gained unauthorized access to her card. (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show)

Cardi explained that she keeps her finances closely monitored through real-time notifications, which allowed her and her team to act quickly. Once the unusual activity was confirmed, the card was immediately shut down to prevent further damage. (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show)

In a heated response on social media, Cardi didn’t hold back, warning the suspects that consequences are coming. She claims there is surveillance footage of the individuals involved and made it clear she intends to pursue legal action. “Y’all going to jail,” she reportedly said, emphasizing that she doesn’t play when it comes to her money. (theJasmineBRAND)

While no arrests have been confirmed yet, the situation serves as another reminder that even celebrities aren’t immune to financial scams. For Cardi B, though, this isn’t just about the money—it’s about making sure those responsible are held accountable.

Cardi B Miami
Source: handout / Atlantic Records

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