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Lil Nas X Avoids Jail Time For Battery Following Bipolar Diagnosis

Lil Nas X Ordered to Mental Health Diversion Program Amid Bipolar Diagnosis

Published on April 6, 2026
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  • Lil Nas X, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, avoids jail time by entering a mental health diversion program after his LAPD battery arrest.
  • The rapper faced four felony charges stemming from a 2025 incident but could have his case dismissed if he completes the program and stays out of trouble for two years.
  • Following his arrest, Lil Nas X voluntarily sought treatment, completing inpatient care and committing to ongoing therapy and psychiatric support.
Lil Nas X Appears At Hearing On Charges Of Assaulting Police Officers
Source: Pool / Getty

Rapper Lil Nas X has been ordered to participate in a mental health diversion program following his arrest in a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) battery case. As reported by US Weekly, today’s (Apr. 6) decision comes after the Grammy-winning artist was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. This condition played a significant role in the events leading to his arrest.

The case stems from an August 2025 incident in Studio City, where Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, was found roaming the streets in just underwear and cowboy boots. Police were called to the scene, and the rapper allegedly charged at officers, resulting in his arrest and subsequent hospitalization for a possible overdose. He faced four felony charges, including battery on an officer and resisting arrest.

During the hearing, Judge Alan Schneider acknowledged the connection between the rapper’s behavior and his mental health condition, describing the incident as “aberrant from his normal conduct.” Schneider granted Lil Nas X entry into the diversion program, which focuses on treatment and rehabilitation rather than incarceration. If the rapper adheres to the program’s requirements and avoids legal trouble for the next two years, the charges could be dismissed.

Lil Nas X’s defense attorney, Christy O’Connor, revealed that the artist voluntarily sought treatment at the Meadows treatment center in Arizona following his arrest. He completed nearly two months of inpatient care and now has weekly therapy sessions and quarterly psychiatric appointments.

Outside the courthouse, Lil Nas X expressed gratitude for the judge’s decision, stating, “It could have been much worse.” The rapper, who faced up to five years in prison if convicted, assured fans that he is committed to his recovery and eager to return to his music career.

Lil Nas X Ordered to Mental Health Diversion Program Amid Bipolar Diagnosis was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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