Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red Apparel Explodes After DUI Arrest, Here’s What We Know About The Brand

Source: Keyur Khamar / Getty

Tiger Woods is still sitting in the middle of one of the wildest sports storylines out right now. The latest we know is that Woods, 50, pleaded not guilty after his March 27 rollover crash in Florida, then announced he’s stepping away from golf for treatment and to focus on his health. According to court documents and reporting around the arrest, officers said they observed signs of impairment. Woods admitted he had taken prescription medication earlier that day, and authorities found hydrocodone pills in his pocket. Bodycam footage only turned up the volume on the whole saga, making an already messy headline even messier.

That’s what makes the other half of this story so interesting: even with all this smoke around Tiger, Sun Day Red is still moving like serious business. Woods will not be playing in this week’s Masters, and Augusta National has also confirmed he won’t be on site at all, which is a huge deal, given how closely his image is tied to the tournament and to Sun Day Red itself. But instead of the brand going quiet, Sun Day Red has kept rolling out products during Masters week, showing that the company is trying to operate beyond just Tiger’s tournament schedule.

For people who haven’t been tapped in, Sun Day Red is Tiger’s standalone apparel and footwear label that launched in 2024 after the end of his long Nike era. The brand was built in partnership with TaylorMade, which said from the jump that this wasn’t supposed to be a side hustle or a quick merch play — it was designed as a premium, full-range lifestyle brand with its own designers, staff, and headquarters in San Clemente. In other words, Tiger didn’t just slap his name on some polos; this was framed as a whole new chapter in how he wanted to package his golf legacy.

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The branding is very Tiger on purpose. “Sun Day Red” is obviously a nod to the red he famously wears on Sundays, and the leaping tiger logo was built with 15 stripes to represent his 15 major titles. Tiger also said the brand would be rooted in performance, with products shaped by all the little details he learned over decades of tweaking fits, fabrics, and footwear at the highest level. That’s a big part of why the line has leaned premium from the start, from polos and hoodies to shoes, outerwear, accessories, and more.

And so far, the business side seems to be working. Front Office Sports reported in January that Sun Day Red’s revenues had grown faster than TaylorMade expected and had already beaten internal projections. The brand started online-only in 2024, then expanded into select retail locations like private clubs and premium resorts, with pricing aimed squarely at the luxury golf crowd — polos starting around $115 and shoes at $160 and up. Sun Day Red has also started thinking beyond Tiger lone, already signing Kari Vilips and openly talking about adding more pro golfers to the roster.

So now we sit at an interesting point at the center of this story: Tiger the man is dealing with another painful public setback, but Tiger the business is still commanding attention. He won’t be teeing it up at Augusta this week, and that absence will hang over the Masters whether people want it to or not. Still, Sun Day Red keeps dropping collections, including its latest Masters-themed “Spring Traditions” line, which tells you the brand is trying to turn Tiger’s signature mystique into something that can live on even when he’s not walking the fairways himself.

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See social media’s reaction to the brand’s uptick below.