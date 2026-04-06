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Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Over Ye's Involvement

Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Amid Growing Backlash Over Ye's Planned Headlining Performances

Published on April 6, 2026
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Corporations are putting their money where their mouth is following some serious backlash from fans.

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Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty

After it was announced that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, would be headlining all three days of London’s Wireless Festival this year, the event was publicly criticized by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and multiple Jewish leaders.

Little Britain star Matt Lucas directly called out Pepsi for their involvement in the festival, which led to the brand pulling out. British alcoholic beverage leader Diageo also stopped their involvement.

“Have you released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’? Have you sold t-shirts with swastikas on them? Have you promised to go ‘death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE’? If so, congratulations! You may be eligible to headline @WirelessFest, sponsored by @pepsiuk,” Lucas tweeted on Saturday, April 4.

After that post is when Pepsi withdrew from the event, which is significant considering that the festival had also officially been called “Pepsi presents Wireless.”

“Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of Wireless Festival,” a Pepsi spokesperson told USA Today.

Diageo, owner of the Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan brands, told The Independent on Sunday evening that it had withdrawn, as well.

“We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival.”

Variety reported on Monday, April 6, that Rockstar Energy is the third sponsor to pull out, citing an unnamed source who allegedly confirmed that the energy drinks company was dropping out due to Ye’s involvement.

Ye is currently navigating his attempt at a comeback tour after releasing a new album, Bully. He’s currently touring the U.S. for the first time since 2021, which comes on the heels of years of antisemitic statements, describing himself as a Nazi, and selling T-shirts emblazoned with swastikas.

Ye’s since apologized for those statements, but many critics don’t buy his sincerity—especially since that apology came shortly before announcing his tour. Ye took out a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for years of antisemitic remarks.

The Wireless Festival will go down at Finsbury Park in London from July 10 to July 12. Festival organizers previously told the BBC that Ye’s “UK comeback will be an extraordinary chapter in Wireless’s story,” following his last performance in the U.K. in 2015.

Wireless Festival Loses Major Sponsorships Amid Growing Backlash Over Ye's Planned Headlining Performances was originally published on bossip.com

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