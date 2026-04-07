Offset Shot In Florida

Offset — best known as a member of Migos — has reportedly been involved in a shooting incident that has fans across the hip-hop community on edge.

According to early reports, the situation unfolded late at night, though specific details surrounding the location and circumstances remain unclear. Sources say Offset was injured but is expected to recover, with no official confirmation yet on the severity of his condition.

The news spread quickly across social media, with fans and fellow artists expressing concern and sending prayers for his safety. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, has been a major force in rap both as a solo artist and as part of Migos, making the incident especially alarming for the culture.

Authorities have not yet released full details about suspects or motives, and the investigation is ongoing. As more information becomes available, fans are hoping for positive updates and a full recovery for the Atlanta rapper.

This remains a developing story.

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net