New Texas Law Changes What You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits

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As of April 1st, a new Texas state law blocks users of SNAP benefits from no longer allowing them to use their Lone Star card to buy unhealthy things such as candy, sweet drinks, and other unhealthy items. Governor Greg Abbott says this choice is to help promote a healthier diet among people who rely on food stamps. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

It is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides food assistance for about 3.3 million low-income residents. This restriction in Texas has been aimed at reducing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which are linked to constant intake of sweet drinks and other sugary foods. It’s said that a top priority in the ” Make America Healthy Again ” effort, which is led by the United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Here is a list of what can not be bought with SNAP benefits:

Candy Bars