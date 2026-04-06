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New Texas Law Changes What You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits

A new Texas law backed by Greg Abbott limits what recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can buy.

Published on April 6, 2026
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Texas State Flag Flying Over Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and Downtown Dallas Skyline
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As of April 1st, a new Texas state law blocks users of SNAP benefits from no longer allowing them to use their Lone Star card to buy unhealthy things such as candy, sweet drinks, and other unhealthy items. Governor Greg Abbott says this choice is to help promote a healthier diet among people who rely on food stamps. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program 

It is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides food assistance for about 3.3 million low-income residents. This restriction in Texas has been aimed at reducing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which are linked to constant intake of sweet drinks and other sugary foods. It’s said that a top priority in the ” Make America Healthy Again ” effort, which is led by the United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Here is a list of what can not be bought with SNAP benefits:

Candy Bars

Gum

Taffy

Nuts

Raisins


Fruits that have been candies, crystallized, glazed, or covered with chocolate, caramel, or yogurt


Sweetened drinks

Nonalcoholic beverages made with water that contains 5 grams or more of sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener

What can be bought with SNAP benefits:

Fruits

Vegetables

Meats

Cereal

Dairy products


Plants and seeds that allow you to grow food


Beverages that contain milk, soy, or have more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume. 

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