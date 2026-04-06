New Texas Law Changes What You Can Buy With SNAP Benefits
As of April 1st, a new Texas state law blocks users of SNAP benefits from no longer allowing them to use their Lone Star card to buy unhealthy things such as candy, sweet drinks, and other unhealthy items. Governor Greg Abbott says this choice is to help promote a healthier diet among people who rely on food stamps. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
It is a federal program administered by the United States Department of Health and Human Services that provides food assistance for about 3.3 million low-income residents. This restriction in Texas has been aimed at reducing chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which are linked to constant intake of sweet drinks and other sugary foods. It’s said that a top priority in the ” Make America Healthy Again ” effort, which is led by the United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Here is a list of what can not be bought with SNAP benefits:
Candy Bars
Gum
Taffy
Nuts
Raisins
Fruits that have been candies, crystallized, glazed, or covered with chocolate, caramel, or yogurt
Sweetened drinks
Nonalcoholic beverages made with water that contains 5 grams or more of sugar or any amount of artificial sweetener
What can be bought with SNAP benefits:
Fruits
Vegetables
Meats
Cereal
Dairy products
Plants and seeds that allow you to grow food
Beverages that contain milk, soy, or have more than 50% vegetable or fruit juice by volume.