Step into the world of jobs in animation

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There are many interesting jobs in animation that can secure you a career. You can be a 2D animator, a 3D animator, a storyboard artist, or a character designer.

According to Precedence Research, the animation market size is projected to grow to $953.31 billion by 2035, which is almost double the value in 2026. Those who have an interest in this field are sure to find a career in animation, especially if they start researching and training today.

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What jobs in animation are there, and what do the opportunities entail? These animation roles can give you a good idea of what you’re suited for.

2D Animator

A 2D animator creates movement and storytelling through hand-drawn or digitally illustrated frames. They can work on anything from TV shows and films to mobile games and online content.

If you’re interested, you can first learn how to make an animation using programs like Adobe and discover how to bring life to various elements frame by frame. You’ll need strong:

Drawing skills

Timing

Understanding of motion

2D animators often collaborate with storyboard artists and directors to ensure the final product aligns with the creative vision.

3D Animator

One of the most popular careers in the animation industry is 3D animation. These artists create lifelike or stylized movement in a 3D space by using advanced software.

3D animation is more complicated than 2D animation since it involves working with rigs, lighting, and physics to produce realistic motion. This means that artists must have a strong grasp of:

Anatomy

Weight

Timing

Collaborations in this role are often with modelers and technical artists, as these professionals can refine assets and ensure smooth performance.

What Do Storyboard Artists Do?

One of the best animation job opportunities for pre-production is storyboard artistry. The artists here visually map out scenes before animation begins. They create a sequence of drawings that outline:

Camera angles

Character actions

Transitions

This is essentially the blueprint for the final animation.

Storyboard artists must have strong:

Drawing skills

Creativity

Understanding of cinematic storytelling

They often work closely with directors and writers, and together, they refine the pacing and structure of a project. This can help identify potential issues early in the production process, resulting in time and resources saved.

What’s a Character Designer?

A character designer is responsible for creating the visual appearance and personality of animated characters. This is one of the jobs for animators that’s more focused on psychology, since character designers must develop concepts that reflect a character’s:

Role

Emotions

Backstory

A character designer will usually collaborate closely with animators and directors to ensure that their designs can be effectively animated. This often requires them to produce multiple iterations before finalizing a design.

These professionals must have strong artistic ability and creativity, as well as an understanding of:

Anatomy

Color theory

Style consistency

Look Into Jobs in Animation

Jobs in animation can be fun, especially if you have an existing interest in the industry. There’s a wide variety of roles, too, so you can be anything from a 2D animator to a character designer.

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