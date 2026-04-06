Texas Just Made It Easier to Run a Food Truck Anywhere

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Running a food truck in Texas could soon look a lot different—and for many, a lot better.

Starting July 1, House Bill 2844 introduces a statewide food truck permit, allowing vendors to operate across Texas without needing separate permits in every city. For many small business owners, especially here in Dallas-Fort Worth, that’s a major shift.

Right now, food truck operators often pay hundreds—sometimes thousands—of dollars per city just to serve customers in different areas. On top of that, they have to schedule inspections, which can mean shutting down for a day and losing income.

For families like Eloisa’s Kitchen in Dallas, those barriers have made it difficult to grow. Owners say the cost and time tied to multiple permits have kept them from expanding into new markets.

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The new statewide license aims to fix that. Depending on the type of food being prepared, permits will range from about $300 to $1,350, with annual renewals also required. The state will also create a public database showing inspections, complaints, and compliance records.

Supporters say this opens the door for food trucks to travel more freely, book more events, and increase revenue without being weighed down by duplicate fees.

However, not everyone is on board. Some cities are concerned about losing control and revenue tied to local permits. While they’ll still enforce zoning and safety rules, they won’t collect the same fees—and some worry that could impact local oversight.

Still, for many in the food truck community, the change is long overdue—and could be the key to turning a local hustle into a statewide business.

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