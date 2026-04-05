Listen Live
Close
Sports

UConn Holds Off Illinois' Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game...

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

UConn secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament title game after fending off Illinois' late comeback in the Final Four, winning 71-62.

Published on April 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Illinois v UConn
Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot

UConn secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament title game after fending off Illinois’ late comeback in the Final Four, winning 71-62.

The Huskies showcased their defensive prowess and balanced offense to overcome Illinois, whose efficient scoring was stifled throughout the game.

Tarris Reed Jr. led UConn with a dominant performance, tallying 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Braylon Mullins, the hero of UConn’s Elite Eight victory, contributed 15 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the final minute to seal the win.

RELATED | ‘An All-American Indiana Kid’: Hear From Mullins’ HS Basketball Coach

RELATED | 2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With Deep 3, Sends UConn To Final Four

Despite Illinois cutting the deficit to four points late in the second half, UConn’s composure and timely scoring proved decisive.

The Huskies’ disciplined play was evident in their nine first-half assists without a single turnover, helping them build a 37-29 halftime lead.

Illinois, known for its offensive efficiency, struggled to find rhythm against UConn’s defense, managing just one assist in the first half.

Illinois’ Keaton Wagler led his team with 20 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to overcome UConn’s relentless attack.

The Huskies’ ability to capitalize on free throws and three-point shooting further solidified their victory.

With this win, UConn advances to its third NCAA title game in four seasons, continuing its impressive tournament legacy.

They now await the winner of the Arizona-Michigan semifinal for a chance to claim another championship.

UConn Holds Off Illinois’ Comeback to Secure NCAA Title Game Spot was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Plant-Based Powerhouse Pinky Cole Talks #RHOA Season 17, Sisterhood & Slutty Vegan [Exclusive]

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
25:41
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Zonnique Talks Motherhood, Family Diss Tracks, & New Single 'Best'

Comment
Win tickets to see Lil Wayne!
Contests  |  emartinezione

Win Tickets To See Lil Wayne!

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close