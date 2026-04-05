What happens during a false pregnancy in dogs?

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False pregnancy in dogs is rather common, and your pup may develop swollen mammary glands, produce milk, start nesting, and become aggressive; in other words, they have similar symptoms of a real pregnancy. Rapid hormonal shifts are the main cause, but it should clear up naturally on its own.

According to WebMb, canine pseudopregnancy occurs in at least 80% of unspayed female dogs at least once in their lifetime. Therefore, the best way to prevent it is by spaying your pet, which also comes with other health benefits.

What Are Signs of False Pregnancy in Dogs?

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A dog’s phantom pregnancy may cause physical and behavioral changes. As with a normal canine pregnancy, your dog may develop large mammary glands, a swollen stomach, weight gain, and begin lactating.

Some symptoms of false pregnancy also include loss of appetite, lethargy, and vomiting. Behavioral shifts often include nesting inanimate objects, like toys, and sometimes acting aggressively to protect this new nest. You may also notice your dog attempting to self-nurse. In this case, you can put a cone over their head to avoid that.

What Causes This Condition in Dogs?

Hormonal shifts are the main reason for this condition when your dog’s progesterone drops suddenly. As a result, the milk-producing hormone prolactin can rise after a heat cycle. It’s also triggered when spaying a dog once she’s in or immediately following her heat cycle.

Not only is this condition highly common, but it can also recur in around 67% of affected dogs.

How Can I Help My Pup Through Canine Pseudopregnancy?

Managing false pregnancy in dogs involves being careful with overstimulation. You should avoid too much petting or touching your dogs’ swollen mammary glands, so you may need to hold off on bathing them during this period. Try adding additional walking and playtime to distract her from nesting behaviors.

While the symptom will likely clear up on its own in a few weeks, if it doesn’t, you may take her to the vet, who may prescribe medication to reduce the production of prolactin. However, the best, long-term way to prevent canine false pregnancies is to spay your dog.

The Pros of Spaying

Getting low cost spay and neuter Austin services not only prevents real or false pregnancy, but it also comes with other health benefits. For example, spaying reduces your dog’s likelihood of developing mammary gland cancer, as well as urinary infections.

Spaying also illuminates the heat cycles, which in turn reduce related behaviors, like roaming /escaping to find a mate. Roaming behavior puts your animal at risk of getting hurt or lost. You may also often have a calmer pet as aggressive tendencies decline. Additionally, if you don’t want to raise more puppies or contribute to the overpopulation of unwanted pets in shelters or early euthanization, contact your vet for the spaying procedure.

Understand Symptoms of False Pregnancy in Canines

Signs of false pregnancy in dogs can look like the real thing, as your dog can gain weight, become aggressive, develop swollen breasts, and even begin nesting behaviors. Luckily, it’s not a harmful condition, but it can recur, and you can mitigate the problem by getting your pet spayed ASAP.

Now that you know more about managing your dog’s reproduction, check out our website for other pet-related news.