Supporting gifted students: Effective learning techniques

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The best way to support gifted students in the classroom is with research-backed gifted education strategies. These may include tasks and projects that engage creativity and problem-solving skills.

According to the National Association for Gifted Children, gifted students typically progress more quickly than their peers. Students who are ahead of their peers often become bored or disinterested in school when they are not challenged. That is why supporting gifted learners with a special curriculum is so important.

What Does It Mean to Be a Gifted Student?

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Being gifted is more than having a high IQ. Although gifted students typically perform at a higher intellectual level than their peers, they also have exceptional capabilities in creative, artistic, and leadership areas. “The Neuroscience of Giftedness,” a series of articles from the Gifted Research and Outreach organization, details these differences.

Common characteristics of gifted children:

Fast learners

Good communication skills

Advanced vocabulary

Very Curious

Good problem-solving skills

Intuition

High IQ

Imagination and creativity

Sensitivity and empathy

Mistakes Schools Make With Gifted Learners

Gifted children have the potential to perform at high levels intellectually. This potential can go to waste if the student doesn’t have the right educational support. The child may get bored and disengage with schoolwork because the curriculum is not challenging them.

Many public schools treat giftedness as an advantage that requires no support. They operate with a one-size-fits-all approach and try to fit every student into a box, rather than encouraging curiosity and deep thinking. When a student is ahead, they may give more of the same work instead of more advanced or meaningful work.

In addition, many schools misunderstand the behavior of some gifted students. Misunderstanding the challenges of gifted students, such as strong emotions or high energy, as bad behavior instead of recognizing these traits as part of how deeply they think and feel.

Schools like Legacy Traditional School East Mesa have gifted programs with special curricula for students. Students have access to advanced learning options and meet regularly with like-minded peers. This kind of environment helps them stay challenged and engaged.

Effective Learning Techniques for Gifted Education Programs

Gifted students require specialized educational services to meet their full potential. Optimizing gifted education may include:

Accelerate Learning

Acceleration is when students move through the curriculum faster than their peers. According to a NAGC study, students who participate in accelerated learning outperform non-accelerated peers academically.

Focus on Problem Solving

Problem-solving activities help children focus on thinking through challenges step-by-step. This will help give them confidence when tasks are hard.

Encourage Independent Thinking

Gifted student programs give students the space to form their own ideas and opinions. This type of learning lets them explore topics deeply.

Teach Emotional Skills

Gifted students are very emotionally sensitive. Teaching them emotional skills will help them understand and manage their emotions better. Many programs focus on managing frustration, building resilience, and handling failure.

Supporting Gifted Learners Starts With the Right Approach

When it comes to supporting talented children with strategies for gifted learners, schools and parents both play an important role. Gifted students do best when they are challenged and supported, in the classroom and out. The right learning environment can help them reach their full potential.

For more coverage on education and real-world learning strategies, check out more articles on our site.