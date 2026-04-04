Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An anonymous donor is gifting $10,000 to every one of the 154 students in the Indiana University Maurer School of Law Class of 2026.

The donation totals $1.54 million, aiming to reduce the burden of educational debt for the emerging legal professionals.

“This gift was made possible by donors deeply committed to our students’ success and to advancing the mission of IU Maurer School of Law,” said Dean Christiana Ochoa.

The anonymous donor said the gift is intended to give the graduates an early advantage and inspire them to pay it forward in the future.

The law scholars are set to graduate on Saturday, May 9.

Anonymous Donor Gives $10,000 to IU Law School Graduates was originally published on wibc.com