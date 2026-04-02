Source: RODEOHOUSTON

HOUSTON — Mark your calendars, Houston — we officially know when the biggest event of the year is coming back.

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The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will return to NRG Park from March 2 through March 21, 2027. The event is expected to once again take over Houston for nearly three weeks, continuing its run as the largest livestock show and rodeo in the world, drawing millions of visitors each year.

The 2027 dates signal a return to the rodeo’s traditional 20-day format. That’s notable after the 2026 event expanded to 21 days, adding a special final Sunday that featured a full-length concert without rodeo competition prior, headlined by Cody Johnson and featured opening performances from Jon Pardi and Randy Houser.

With the dates in mind, it’s likely the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cook Off returns Thursday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, Feb. 27, 2027.

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With the rodeo back to 20 days in 2027, fans should expect the usual structure: Daily rodeo action inside NRG Stadium paired with nightly concerts, plus all the can’t-miss staples across the grounds — carnival rides, livestock shows, shopping, and food vendors that basically turn NRG Park into its own city for the month of March.

Opening day falls on Tuesday, March 2, 2027, which aligns with the rodeo’s typical schedule cadence in recent years. More than likely, this means rodeo grounds will likely open at 9AM, in contrast to a 2PM start like 2026’s Opening Day.

While it’s still early, one key date to keep marked on the calendar: Season tickets for the 2027 rodeo are scheduled to go on sale at 10AM on Aug. 4, 2026.

The countdown is officially on.

Dates Announced for 2027 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was originally published on 93qcountry.com