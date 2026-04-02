Don’t Sleep—J. Cole Really Out Here Playing Pro Ball in China

Source: Julien Bacot/BAL / Getty

There’s chasing greatness—and then there’s living it in real time. J. Cole is doing both.

The multi-platinum rapper, producer, and storyteller is stepping back onto the court, officially signing with the Chinese Basketball Association’s Nanjing Monkey Kings. For hip hop fans, this isn’t just a headline—it’s a moment. A reminder that dreams don’t expire, they evolve.

Cole isn’t new to this. He’s already laced up professionally in the Basketball Africa League with the Rwanda Patriots in 2021, then took his talents north to the Canadian Elite Basketball League in 2022 with the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Now, he’s leveling up again—this time in one of the world’s most competitive international leagues.

And let’s be clear—this isn’t a gimmick. Cole has been grinding at basketball since his high school days in North Carolina, even chasing a walk-on spot at St. John’s University. That same hunger that built his music career? It’s the same energy pushing him back onto the court at 41.

Love DFW? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

What makes this move hit different is the timing. Fresh off releasing The Fall-Off, Cole could easily stay in his comfort zone—touring, producing, stacking accolades. Instead, he’s choosing growth. Risk. Curiosity. That “what if” most people ignore? He’s chasing it head-on.

In his own words, it’s about “scratching that last itch.” And for the culture, that resonates deeply. Hip hop has always been about reinvention—about pushing past boxes and redefining what’s possible. Cole stepping onto an international court isn’t just personal, it’s symbolic.

From Fayetteville to sold-out arenas… to professional basketball courts across the globe—Cole’s journey is proof that passion doesn’t have to live in one lane.

Sources:

ESPN

NY Post

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack