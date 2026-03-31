Super producer Carlos King is expanding his reality TV universe to another southern city, and he’s telling BOSSIP why all roads lead to Birmingham.

Source: Carlos King / Baby Grande PR

As previously reported, Belle Collective: Birmingham is gearing up for its Friday, April 10, debut while marking a milestone moment for the super producer who now becomes the first executive producer to independently build two unscripted franchises—Belle Collective and Love & Marriage: Huntsville, that have each evolved into multi-city worlds.

Originally launched in Jackson, Miss., Belle Collective carved out its space by spotlighting a group of dynamic Black women balancing business, family, and friendship in the South. Now, the series heads to Birmingham, Ala., where a new collective of women is building brands, shaping culture, and redefining what it means to be a modern Southern belle.

Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

For King, the move to Alabama’s Magic City introduces a fresh tone within a familiar cultural framework—this time spotlighting successful Black Alabamians whose personalities are just as supersized as their success.

“Birmingham is extremely different than Huntsville,” he told BOSSIP, noting that while the shows share DNA, each city brings its own distinct identity. “I think this city was off people’s radar, and a lot of that is because we were already in Alabama with Huntsville,” he continued. “But it reminds me of when Bravo created The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after doing Orange County. The early conversation was, ‘We’re already in California, we got OC.’ And they were like, ‘Oh no, honey—Beverly Hills is very different.’ I feel that way about Birmingham.” King also praised the cast, led by Canvas Beauty boss Stormi Steele, for bringing that distinction to life on screen.

“Stormi, along with this amazing cast, they are solid in delivering what I consider to be one of the best new shows coming out this year,” he said. “It’s good—it’s really good.” Source: Belle Collective: Birmingham / OWN

That ability to balance familiarity with fresh perspective has been key to the success of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which is now celebrating its 10th season. Anchored in real relationships and lived experiences, the series has continued to resonate with audiences while earning an NAACP Image Award nomination and solidifying its place as a cornerstone of OWN’s original programming slate.

“They find themselves relating to at least one of the couples or individuals,” King said of the show’s enduring appeal amongst watchers. “To have that recognition as we celebrate 10 seasons, the timing was perfect,” he added.

That same emphasis on authenticity is something King believes the broader reality TV landscape could benefit from as it continues to evolve. According to the super producer, balance is key.

Source: Reality With The King / OWN

“Don’t go for constant arguing and fighting. It’s cute—we love it—but in doses,” he said.

Instead, he points to a return to deeper storytelling as the key to longevity.

“What’s happening in your house? Your relationships? That’s what the audience wants,” he explained.

Beyond television, King’s influence continues to grow in the digital space through his podcast, Reality With the King, and YouTube channel which has become a go-to destination for candid conversations with reality stars and cultural figures alike.

The platform blends episode recaps, exclusive interviews, and deep dives, offering guests a space to open up in ways they often don’t elsewhere.

“It’s not a gotcha interview…it’s like, let’s talk,” King said, noting that both publicists and talent now actively seek out the platform.

That growing demand has helped position the podcast as one of pop culture’s most influential destinations, with notable guests including NeNe Leakes, Mathew Knowles, and most recently two Married To Medicine standouts: Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Miss Quad.

And as many of King’s loyal “Reign Drops” have noticed, he has a partnership with reality TV icon NeNe Leake that extends beyond the mic. The two took their chemistry on the road through the “Queen and King of Reality” tour, a live experience—which grew out of their viral interview—that’s been years in the making.

“When we did our first interview two years ago and broke the internet, I called her and said we have to go on tour,” King told BOSSIP.

Now wrapped, the tour is expected to expand with additional dates, further solidifying King’s presence across multiple platforms.

He also shared that NeNe is “in the greatest place she’s been in a very long time,” reflecting a new chapter for the reality star who’s back on [very] good terms with Bravo.

When asked about Leakes’ return to the Bravo universe and what it could mean moving forward, King said he’s hopeful.

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

“I think everything is steps in order, right? I think everything is headed in the right direction,” he said. “I’m not going to say like, ‘Oh, next year we’re going to get it.’ I hope so, right? But I think my thing is, we should just be happy to know that she’s back in some form or capacity because we didn’t see this coming.”

He added that Leakes’ legacy within the franchise deserves recognition.

“I can’t wait for us to see her amongst the girls celebrating 20 years of the Housewives franchise. She deserves it. She helped build it,” he said. “And to be celebrated and honored in how she’s being honored; I heard some things, and I think it’s perfect.” He also added to BOSSIP that his friend is thriving, both personally and on tour.

“She and I started our two-city tour and she is in the best space,” he said. “She’s in the greatest place she’s been in a very long time. She’s been through a lot, but my girl gets on stage and connects with the audience.”

As Belle Collective: Birmingham takes center stage and Love & Marriage: Huntsville keeps its 10-season streak strong, King is proving that stories made for the culture can connect far beyond it.

“The audience calls me the king of reality television,” he said. “But now, I’m about to be the king of all media.” ✕

Carlos King Talks Bringing ‘Belle Collective’ To Birmingham, NeNe & Next Moves—’Hard Work Does Pay Off’ [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com