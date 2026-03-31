Mark Cuban Regrets Selling The Dallas Mavericks

Cuban regretted selling to the Adelson and Dumont families, citing mistakes in the process

Cuban's desire to reduce financial burden and emotional commitment drove the sale decision

Cuban was blindsided by the Mavs trading Luka Doncic, which is considered one of the worst trades

Source: Richard Rodriguez / Getty

In December of 2023, Mark Cuban sold the majority share of the Dallas Mavericks franchise to the Adelson and Dumont families. For more than a year, Cuban has privately groaned about the business partners he chose; however, Tuesday morning, during an appearance on an episode of the podcast “Intersections,” Cuban took those complaints public.

Cuban said, “I don’t regret selling, I regret who I sold to. I made a lot of mistakes in the process, and I’ll leave it at that.”

The sale closed at a $3.5 Billion valuation. Cuban was adamant that he would continue to have control of the Mavs basketball operations, maintaining a 27% stake in the franchise despite Patrick Dumont taking over as the franchise’s governor. Cuban gloats, saying, “Nothing really changes except my bank account.”

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Cuban says that his primary motivation for selling the franchise is that it had been too much of a financial burden for a “middle-class billionaire” like himself. On the podcast, Cuban also talked about the “emotional commitment” that comes with being a majority owner, which also drove his decision to sell. He says, “My kids, they were coming of age where they would have the mindset that they want to work at the Mavs. I didn’t want them to. If fans don’t like what you’re doing or the team’s not doing well, you’re the worst human being on the planet.”

There were no other sources involved in the inner workings of the franchise sale that support the claim that Cuban made regarding his continuation of making basketball decisions as part of the deal.

Soon, Cuban became completely boxed out of the team’s basketball operations.

It’s said the Cuban was irate when his partner, Dumont, approved his previous general manager, Nico Harrison’s decision to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in february 2025, cuban was blindsided by the deal which is widely considered one of the worst sports trades in history, he only received a call from Harrison who was fired in november of 2025 once the deal was finalized. A list of things that have taken place since Cuban sold the Mavs includes a trade acquisition for Anthony Davis.

It’s been a pretty rough season for the Mavs despite grabbing the number 1 pick, Cooper Flagg. While Flagg is a rookie of the year candidate, the Mavs hold the sixth-worst record in the league with a 24-51 record. Anthony Davis only played in 29 of those games before being traded to the Washington Wizards.