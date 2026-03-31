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Remembering Nipsey Hussle, Dallas Connections

From Oak Cliff to 97.9 The Beat, Nipsey Hussle’s message of ownership and community still echoes in Dallas today.

Published on March 31, 2026
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Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

On March 31, 2019, the world lost Nipsey Hussle—but in Dallas, his impact is still deeply felt.

Just weeks before his passing, Nipsey made a powerful visit to the city, stopping in South Oak Cliff to connect with community leaders and uplift a message he lived by: ownership, empowerment, and investing back into the neighborhood. His time at the Glendale Shopping Center alongside For Oak Cliff reflected the same energy he poured into his hometown of Los Angeles—bridging the gap between business and the block.

While in Dallas, Nipsey also showed love to the culture in his own way—pulling up to 97.9 The Beat and even kicking it with the team at Topgolf. Those moments weren’t just appearances—they were genuine connections, the kind that left a lasting impression on everyone he came across.

After his passing, the city made sure that love was returned. A massive mural now stands in South Oak Cliff, painted by artist Jeremy Biggers, honoring Nipsey’s life and message. Covered in symbolic designs representing unity, strength, and prosperity, it has become more than just art—it’s a landmark of inspiration.

Nipsey Hussle wasn’t just a rapper. He was a visionary who believed in building something bigger than himself. And in Dallas, that vision still lives on—in the conversations, the culture, and the community he touched.

His presence may be gone, but his message continues to echo: ownership is power, and the marathon truly continues.

Sources:

Dallas Morning News

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