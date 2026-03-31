Brandy’s Walk of Fame Moment Was Decades in the Making

Brandy's star represents her legacy and immortalizes her impact as a multi-talented artist.

Peers and collaborators celebrate Brandy's influence, from Whitney Houston to Issa Rae.

Brandy reflects on her childhood dreams and the continued unfolding of her aspirations.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Brandy Norwood’s legacy is now written in stone—literally.

On March 30, Brandy Norwood received the 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame—a day so monumental it was officially declared “Brandy Day” by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

The energy was already high as fans, family, and industry peers gathered in Hollywood to witness the moment. Brandy, visibly emotional, stepped into a moment decades in the making.

Source: HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty



The ceremony opened with remarks from legendar producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, who reflected on working with Brandy early in her career—and co-signing her greatness alongside Whitney Houston.

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“When Whitney and I sat down… your name was the first,” Babyface shared. “You have one of the best voices I’ve ever heard… No one can do it the way you do it.”



Next up, Issa Rae took the podium, giving a heartfelt tribute that connected Brandy’s impact to an entire generation of Black storytelling.

“To me, Brandy was and is the blueprint,” Rae said. “Without Moesha, there’s no Insecure… This star has always been yours.”

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Then came the moment everyone was waiting for. Brandy stepped up, taking it all in before addressing the crowd

“So this really happened, huh?” she said, emotional as cheers filled the street.

She reflected on her childhood dreams, saying, “I was just a little girl with a big dream… seeing the stars on the Walk of Fame lit something in me. I’m going to sing my way onto one of these stars. And I did.”

Before the official reveal, she delivered one of the most powerful messages of the day:

“A star on the Walk of Fame is a definition of legacy… It doesn’t just honor your work; it immortalizes your light… you didn’t just dream, you became.”

Moments later, her name was unveiled—cemented into Hollywood history.

Who Was There



The moment turned into a true family affair. In attendance were Brandy’s parents and daughter, along with her longtime collaborator Monica. Also showing love: Kehlani, producer Warryn Campbell and gospel star Erica Campbell, plus cast members from Moesha.

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

The honor comes just as Brandy celebrates a career that reshaped R&B and expanded what it means to be a multi-hyphenate. In a recent interview, Variety spoke with her about embracing the title “Vocal Bible.”

“The title disturbed me,” she admitted. “The pressure of that is a lot.” But now? “It does feel good… It’s validating and very, very nice and sweet.”

She also reflected on how far she’s come: “A lot of my life, I didn’t see for myself… I’m still dreaming big. It hasn’t stopped.”

With her star now etched into the Walk of Fame and her memoir Phases officially released, Brandy is stepping into a new era—one rooted in reflection, resilience, and continued evolution.

“Dreams don’t have an expiration date,” she told the crowd.

And if this moment proved anything—it’s that hers are still unfolding.

Source:

Variety Magazine

USA Today

Ebony Magazine

Billboard Magazine

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