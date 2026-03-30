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Bulls Waive Former Purdue Star Jaden Ivey Over Anti-LGTBQ Comments

Published on March 30, 2026
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Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Source: Evan Bernstein / Getty

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls announced on Monday that they have waived former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey after multiple videos were posted on social media in recent weeks.

In one of those videos, he criticized the NBA’s observance of Pride Month by labeling the celebration as “unrighteousness.”

Ivey was born in South Bend and went to Purdue University. His mom is the head coach for the Notre Dame women’s basketball team.

Bulls Waive Former Purdue Star Jaden Ivey Over Anti-LGTBQ Comments was originally published on wibc.com

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