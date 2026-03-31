Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Cardi B Scores Legal Win

Cardi B secures favorable legal ruling, marking a victory in her ongoing legal battles.

Published on March 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B Miami
Source: handout / Atlantic Records

Cardi B is stacking up courtroom wins once again, this time shutting down a copyright lawsuit tied to her music.

The Bronx superstar recently scored a major legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing her of copying another artist’s song on her 2024 single “Enough (Miami).” The case, originally filed in Texas, claimed Cardi and her team used elements from a lesser-known track without permission. But the judge tossed the lawsuit out, ruling the court didn’t even have the authority to hear the case—essentially ending it before it could really get going. (TMZ)

That decision marks another win in what’s been a strong run for Cardi in legal battles. In fact, the ruling follows closely behind another recent courtroom victory where she was awarded nearly $20,000 in legal fees after defeating an assault lawsuit brought by a security guard. (Billboard)

For Cardi B, the outcome reinforces a pattern—when it comes to legal fights, she’s been coming out on top. And while it’s still unclear if the opposing side will try to refile the copyright case elsewhere, for now, Cardi’s hit record and reputation remain untouched.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Young Thug & Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA

Young Thug Reportedly Checked Charleston White Backstage

Hip-Hop Wired
TLC's 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" and The Dungeon Family Reunion with Goodie Mob

Chilli Apologizes For Accidentally Sharing Michelle Obama Conspiracy Theory, Denies Being MAGA

Hip-Hop Wired
Amber Rose SlutWalk LA

Professional Procreator Says Democrats Are Extension Of KKK

Hip-Hop Wired

TLC's Chilli Allegedly Donated To World's Biggest Scrub, Donald Trump, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
US-AVIATION-TRANSPORTATION
Local DFW News  |  Hollywood Zay

Tyler Perry’s $1,000 Gift Cards for TSA Workers Must Be Returned — Here’s Why

Comment
ACTING WORKSHOP
Actors  |  Shani Scott

Let’s Play Acting Workshop Hits Dallas April 12

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Sound engineer in the recording studio
8:51
Local DFW News  |  tethomas

The Evolution of Baby Dee: Boundaries, Breaking Barriers, and More

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close