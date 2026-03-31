Cardi B Scores Legal Win

Source: handout / Atlantic Records

Cardi B is stacking up courtroom wins once again, this time shutting down a copyright lawsuit tied to her music.

The Bronx superstar recently scored a major legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing her of copying another artist’s song on her 2024 single “Enough (Miami).” The case, originally filed in Texas, claimed Cardi and her team used elements from a lesser-known track without permission. But the judge tossed the lawsuit out, ruling the court didn’t even have the authority to hear the case—essentially ending it before it could really get going. (TMZ)

That decision marks another win in what’s been a strong run for Cardi in legal battles. In fact, the ruling follows closely behind another recent courtroom victory where she was awarded nearly $20,000 in legal fees after defeating an assault lawsuit brought by a security guard. (Billboard)

For Cardi B, the outcome reinforces a pattern—when it comes to legal fights, she’s been coming out on top. And while it’s still unclear if the opposing side will try to refile the copyright case elsewhere, for now, Cardi’s hit record and reputation remain untouched.