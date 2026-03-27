Khloé Kardashian Talks Lamar Odom ‘Playing Her,' Says She Punched Him In The Face For Smoking Crack Post-Overdose

Khloé Kardashian physically confronted Lamar Odom for using crack cocaine in her home.

Kardashian had provided Odom with caretakers and support after his near-fatal overdose.

Odom and Kardashian's relationship was rocky, with their divorce finalized years after initially filing.

Khloé Kardashian rushed to Lamar Odom’s side after his near-fatal overdose in 2015, so it’s no surprise she had a big reaction when she discovered he was doing drugs again.

In an interview for Netflix’s upcoming Untold docuseries, The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, Kardashian admits to punching her ex-husband when she found him “smoking crack” inside the home she rented for him. The reality star paid both a caretaker and a chef to be at the home with Odom, despite already having broken up.

Source: (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank) / (Photo by: Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank)

“So at this point, Lamar can barely talk. He can speak a little bit but it’s more like, ‘Mmhmm,’ and everything’s delayed. He wasn’t able to take a shower on his own,” Kardashian recalled in the doc, which premieres on March 31. “Once you know the smell of crack, it’s the most identifiable, disgusting smell, and there’s nothing that you can confuse it with,” she continued, per People. “And I remember stopping by the house and I smelled crack.”

Khloé said she wanted to be “as stealth as possible” when she suspected Odom was using, saying, “I remember slowly tiptoeing up the stairs, he was in his bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, smoking crack, and I just punched him in his face.”

The Good American founder recalled telling her ex-husband she had “just put my life on hold to f***ing take care of you” and, at the time, she was under the impression he didn’t even own a phone. “Well lo and behold, he had a phone.”

“He was playing me so I could continue this lifestyle for him,” she remembered “I said, ‘By Monday you need to be out of this house, I’m done, I’m not paying for a thing and I never want to speak to you again.'”

While Odom didn’t speak much on this specific incident in the doc, the former NBA player did express his disappointment in the person who gave him the drugs, knowing that he had recently overdosed.

“That’s f***ed up,” Lamar said.

Kardashian, who was married to the former Lakers star from 2009 until 2016, initially filed to dissolve their marriage in December 2013, but the divorce stalled as they attempted to mend their relationship. Odom and Kardashian’s divorce was finalized in December 2016.

The former couple connected recently, but in the new doc, Lamar admits that he didn’t love his onscreen reunion with his ex-wife.

“To me, it really didn’t go well. I felt like I was under attack,” Odom told Page Six of their reunion on season 6 of The Kardashians. “But, I can’t invalidate her pain and what I put it her through. She was there when I couldn’t hold my bowels. She always tried to do her best, when it came to taking care of me. I know it could be a lot, especially when I was recovering from the incident.”

In the February 2025 episode of the reality series, Kardashian wanted to get “closure” with her former husband as she turned 40.

“He’s visibly uncomfortable, he’s nervous, he’s sweating,” she told the camera at the time, adding that their reunion was “very awkward.”

Both Odom and Kardashian appear in his new documentary to recount what happened to him over a decade ago, but the former spouses didn’t reconnect during filming. According to Lamar, the last time they actually spoke to each other was when he appeared on The Kardashians.

Khloé Kardashian Talks Lamar Odom ‘Playing Her,' Says She Punched Him In The Face For Smoking Crack Post-Overdose was originally published on bossip.com