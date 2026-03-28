Rejuvenate with FREE Outdoor Yoga Downtown This Sunday!

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The weather is getting too nice to stay inside, and I’ve found one of my favorite ways to reset, recharge, and still get a good workout in… YOGA

If you’ve never tried it before, let me just say this…..yoga feels SO good.

You’re stretching your body, calming your mind, and still breaking a sweat. It’s the perfect balance of peace and pressure (in the best way). I usually take my Wednesday 7PM class with Alicia at Black Swan Yoga Dallas, and listen… it’s always a vibe. It’s donation-based, so you pay what you can, and the energy is unmatched

But THIS Sunday, their taking it outside

Join Black Swan Yoga for a FREE yoga class at Klyde Warren Park at 10AM. Fresh air, good energy, and a full-body reset — you really can’t beat it.

Whether you’re trying to get more flexible, relieve stress, or just try something new, this is your sign to pull up.

Don’t miss this one… and when you see Alicia, tell her Victoria sent you

Follow on Instagram @Blackswanyogadallas and my favvvv yoga instructor @sweatwithalica