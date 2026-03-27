Listen Live
Close
Local

TKR's Tip In Lifts Purdue Past Texas 79-77

Kaufman-Renn's Tip-In Lifts Purdue Past Texas

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas v Purdue
Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

SAN JOSE, CA.–The Purdue Boilermaker men’s basketball team is headed to the Elite 8 courtesy of a tip in with 0.7 seconds to go by Trey Kaufman-Renn to beat the Texas Longhorns 79-77 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

The game featured 10 ties and 16 lead changes. Texas led by as many as four points with Purdue leading by as many as seven.

Texas outshot Purdue from the field (52% to 48%), but they also missed seven free throws (8-15).

Purdue outscored Texas in the paint 38-30.

Purdue was led in scoring by Kaufman-Renn’s 20 points followed up by Fletcher Loyer’s 18 points. Braden Smith had 16 points. He missed the shot that led to Kaufman-Renn’s tip in. Also for Purdue, Oscar Cluff finished with 11 points and CJ Cox scored 10.

Purdue is now 30-8 on the year. They play in the Elite 8 next on Saturday.

Kaufman-Renn's Tip-In Lifts Purdue Past Texas was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Jay-Z In Concert 2010, San Jose CA

Every JAŸ-Z Album Ranked From Good to Greatest — Fight Us in the Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Ruisrock Festival 2025 – Day 1

Yeat Speaks On His Friendship With Drake & New Double Album

Hip-Hop Wired
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025

LaRussell’s Mom Steps Up As Rapper Faces Heat Over “Heaven Sent” Song

Hip-Hop Wired
Pop Smoke Listening Party

Pop Smoke’s Family Opens Brooklyn Coffee Shop To Carry On His Legacy

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News  |  paige.boyd

Pinky Cole Wins Legal Battle Over Wrongful Home Seizure

Comment
US-SCIENCE-TECHNOLOGY-COMPUTERS-TRANSPORT-TUNNEL-BORING-MUSK
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

South Dallas Might Be Getting an Elon Musk Underground Tunnel

Comment
Handcuffs on dollar bills symbol of corruption and financial crime
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Scammed the IRS… Now It’s A Family Reunion in Prison

Comment
31 Items
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

BRRR! 30 Gucci Mane Tracks You Gotta Bump Before Birthday Bash XXX

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close