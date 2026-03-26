BRRR! 30 Gucci Mane Tracks You Gotta Bump Before Birthday Bash XXX

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital Birthday Bash XXX is about to take over the city! You already know Atlanta goes big, and nobody brings the heat like Gucci Mane. From setting off block parties to running up the charts, Guwop’s been the real MVP of trap. If you’re trying to get in the zone for the Bash or just want the essentials on your playlist, we got you. These 30 tracks hit every era—OG mixtapes, deep cuts, and straight-up anthems. Let’s run it:

The Come-Up: Gucci’s Early Hits & Deep Cuts 1. Icy (feat. Young Jeezy)

This is where it all started. Gucci and Jeezy on one icy beat? Instant classic.

2. Trap House

The name says it all—pure Atlanta energy. If you know, you know.

3. Freaky Girl

Still one of the wildest tracks out. If you don’t hear this at the party, you’re at the wrong spot.

4. My Kitchen

For the real fans! Raw, catchy, and gritty—Gucci in his bag.

5. Pillz

The line “is you rolling?” is legendary. Unforgettable party anthem.

6. Go Head

Bounce-heavy and keeps the squad hyped every single time.

7. Swing My Door

Trap legend vibes. Once the bass hits, everybody feels it.

8. Vette Pass By

Perfect for riding out with the crew. Lean back and vibe.

Mixtape Takeover: Gucci Mane’s Prime Era 9. Lemonade

Arguably his most iconic. That piano loop is forever!

10. Wasted (feat. Plies)

Never not a turn-up banger. Shuts down every function.

11. Bricks (feat. Yung Ralph & Yo Gotti)

Pure Atlanta trap—heavy collab, heavy bars.

12. Photoshoot

Confidence on 100. The kind of track you play when everyone’s watching.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. 13. Bingo (feat. Soulja Boy & Waka Flocka Flame)

Hype as hell. Can’t help but wild out when this comes on.

14. Heavy

It bangs hard. Gucci always reminded folks he got it.

15. Truth

Vintage, uncut Guwop. Unfiltered and real.

16. Nothin On Ya (feat. Wiz Khalifa)

Laid-back and smooth. Shows how Gucci can switch it up.

17. Trap House 3 (feat. Rick Ross)

Big boss vibes. You already know it’s fire when Ross & Gucci link.

18. Big Cat (Laflare)

Mixtape heads know. Day one energy—don’t skip this.

Boss Moves: Gucci’s Evolution 19. First Day Out

Straight out and going crazy. Hungry, wild—only Gucci.

20. 1st Day Out Tha Feds

Came back smarter, harder, and ready for everything.

21. Both (feat. Drake)

Championship-level collab. Ran the charts, ran the city.

22. I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)

Pure drip. Gucci + Migos = magic. Turn this up.

23. Point in My Life

Gucci reflecting on the ups and downs—real talk.

24. Met Gala (feat. Offset)

Off the wall flows and beat. Pure fun.

25. Kept Back (feat. Lil Pump)

Proof Gucci can own any vibe—even with the new school.

26. Curve (feat. The Weeknd)

Smooth, dark, and cinematic. The Weeknd and Gucci—unbeatable mix.

27. Gorgeous

Living life and flexing, but always grateful. Big energy.

28. Rumors (feat. Lil Durk)

Grown man business—Gucci linked with Lil Durk and kept it raw.

29. Wake Up in the Sky (with Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)

Massive, radio-ready, and impossible not to vibe with.