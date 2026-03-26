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Black Women Who Are Taking Over The Sweet 16

In the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Black women are dominating the Sweet 16 with standout performances and game changing moments.

Published on March 26, 2026
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Source: Kristen Young/LSU / Getty

Black women aren’t just showing up in this year’s Sweet 16 they’re setting the tone, shifting the culture, and redefining what dominance looks like on the court. From clutch performances to viral moments, these athletes are leading their teams with confidence, skill, and star power. As the spotlight of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament intensifies, it’s clear this stage belongs to them.

Take a look at the Black women who are taking over the Sweet 16

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Azzi FuddUCONN

Azzi Fudd along with teammate Sarah Strong are powering uconn’s perfect run

Sarah StrongUCONN

Sarah Strong along with teammate Azzi Fudd are powering uconn’s perfect run

Flau’jae JohnsonLSU

Flau’jae Johnson along with teammate Mikaylah Williams are driving LSU’s Surge

Mikaylah Williams – LSU

Mikaylah Williams along with teammate Flau’jae Johnson are driving LSU’s Surge

Madison Booker – University Of Texas

Madison Booker is powering Texas into the next round

Olivia Miles-TCU

Olivia Miles carries TCU to the sweet 16 in OT

Jazzy Davidson – USC

Jazzy Davidson is leading USC’s run as a freshman

Hannah HidalgoNotre Dame

Hannah Hidalgo continues to be Notre Dame’s premire two-way threat

Black Women Who Are Taking Over The Sweet 16 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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