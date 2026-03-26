Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Studios Watching You, Me & Tuscany Before Accepting Other Films

Studios Monitoring 'You, Me & Tuscany' Before Greenlighting More Black Rom-Coms

Published on March 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Universal Pictures Presents A Photocall For You, Me & Tuscany
Source: Thos Robinson / Getty

Award-winning filmmaker Nina Lee revealed that her next movie’s fate depends on the success of another Black romantic comedy coming out this spring.

Lee shared on social media that her current romantic comedy, That’s Her, is on hold as major Hollywood studios wait to see how You, Me & Tuscany performs at the box office first. The upcoming film stars Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page.

You, Me & Tuscany is one of the first Black-led romantic films to hit theatres in a long while, produced by Will Packer, who also created Girls Trip.

According to Lee, the movie is being monitored to see if Black-led, original rom-coms can succeed commercially.

“A film that has nothing to do with me could quite literally change my life.” Lee explained, “They won’t buy it until they see how You, Me & Tuscany does.”

Lee’s situation reflects a bigger pattern in Hollywood, where many minority or underrepresented creators are cast aside or often judged by the performance of other films with a niche audience.

Because of Lee’s words, it sparked a wave of support from social media, along with criticism of Hollywood surrounding the disparity of Black-led films.

Major studios and publications alike also underestimated Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning film, Sinners, with audiences of every background showing up and the film making major box-office records and several re-releases across the country.

You, Me & Tuscany hits theatres April 10. Go see it; this moment could determine whether similar Black-led stories will get the chance to move forward in theatres or remain a what-if to major filmmakers.

Studios Monitoring 'You, Me & Tuscany' Before Greenlighting More Black Rom-Coms was originally published on foxync.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

White Conservative Women Are Druski's Latest Target In New Skit, Social Media Is In Stitches

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 ForbesBLK Summit

Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole's Georgia Home Seized Amid Bankruptcy Filing

Hip-Hop Wired
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Usher Turns Down Diddy Slander, Social Media Tells Him He Should Leave Those Frosted Flakes Days In The Past

Hip-Hop Wired
The Punisher: One Last Kill

‘Punisher: One Last Kill’ To Premier On Disney+ In May

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Lil Wayne HOB Dallas
17 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Bloods? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Entertainment  |  imjeremiahjones

Inside Teddy Riley's Journey: New Jack Swing to Global Tours

Comment
4:13
Politics  |  Nia Noelle

Turns Out Almost Everything Trump Has Told Us is a Lie | Notes From The GED Section

Comment
Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

WE KNOWWWW: New Study Says HBCUs Are Better For Black Students’ Long-Term Brain Health, Historically Black College Grads Gleeful

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close