Fort Worth Woman Pleads Guilty in Officers Death Ahead of Trial

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Just before the start of her trial on Thursday, DeAujalae Evans pleaded guilty to the murder of Sgt. Billy Randolph. Prosecutors were ready to deliver their opening statements; however, Evans pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before the jury arrived in court.

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Originally, she was charged with the intoxication manslaughter of a peace officer, which carries a maximum life sentence in prison. The maximum sentence for intoxication manslaughter is only 20 years. The jury is expected to decide Evans ‘ punishment.

The death of a long-time Sgt. Randolph happened in August of 2024. He was a father of two and a husband.

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Sgt. Randolph was working a fiery 18-wheeler crash along I35W when he was hit and killed by a driver going the wrong way. The driver was identified as 26-year-old DeAujalae Evans.

According to an affidavit evans had been drinking; it’s said that she consumed 10 shots of liquor before the crash. After she hit Sgt Randolph, she allegedly continued driving for more than a quarter mile before trying to run away from the scene.

She was also on probation after pleading guilty to an armed assault case earlier that year involving a romantic partner. Evan was prohibited from using, consuming, or possessing alcohol as a part of her probation conditions.

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