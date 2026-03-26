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Texas Rangers Opening Day Is Here… But There’s a Plot Twist

Opening Day just got personal as Adolis García faces the Rangers after a $10M move to Philly.

Published on March 26, 2026
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Texas Rangers v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty


Opening Day is here—but nobody told us it was gonna come with this much drama.

Your Texas Rangers are kicking off the 2026 season with a storyline that feels straight out of a movie. Former fan favorite Adolis García is BACK—but not in a Rangers uniform.

After signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies in December, García checked the schedule and saw it: Opening Day… against Texas. Yeah. You can’t make that up.

Let’s not forget—this is the SAME Adolis who helped bring a World Series to the city in 2023 and took home ALCS MVP honors. He wasn’t just part of the moment… he was the moment. So you already know emotions are about to be all over the field.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are coming into this season with something to prove. After a rough 2025 that saw them miss the playoffs, today is all about hitting reset. New season, new energy, and a chance to remind everybody exactly who they are.

But make no mistake—this one feels personal.

First pitch is set for 3:15 PM DFW time though the Rangers will be out in Philly. You can watch on Rangers Sports Network!

VISIT TEXAS RANGERS OFFICIAL WEBSITE FOR TICKETS, NEWS, AND MORE!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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