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Woman Wins Millions, Says Social Media Is Addictive

Can’t Stop Scrolling? Woman Wins Millions, Says Social Media Is Addictive

A major lawsuit says social media isn’t just addictive—it’s designed that way. Now everyone is paying attention.

Published on March 26, 2026
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  • Jury ruled social media platforms were designed to be addictive, contributing to user's mental health struggles.
  • Average American spends 2+ hours daily on social media, with some teens spending up to 7 hours.
  • Lawmakers proposed bills to regulate minors' social media use, but critics argue parents-not the government-should control how it is used.
Meta And Youtube Found Liable In Social Media Addiction Lawsuit
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

If you’ve ever caught yourself doom-scrolling at 2AM in Dallas, Fort Worth, or anywhere across Texas—you’re not alone. Because a jury just said what a lot of us lowkey already feel—social media might not just be fun… it might be built to keep us hooked.

The case was brought by a 20-year-old woman who said she’s been glued to social media since childhood—starting as young as 6 years old. A jury agreed her addiction played a major role in her mental health struggles, awarding her $3 million in damages, with another $3 million possibly on the way in penalties.

Jurors didn’t just say the platforms were addictive—they said they were built that way. Features like endless scrolling, autoplay videos, and constant notifications were all called out as tools designed to keep users locked in.

And here’s what makes this personal.

The average American spends about 2 hours and 20 minutes a day on social media. If you’re younger? It’s over 3 hours. And some teens are pushing 7-8 hours a day.

And it’s not just one app—we’re juggling like 6 or 7 platforms a month. TikTok, YouTube, Instagram… each one eating up 30 minutes to an hour easy.

When you add it all up, we’re talking years of our lives spent scrolling. Literally—almost 4 years total over a lifetime.

Now here in Texas, lawmakers have already been trying to crack down.

A proposed bill that would’ve banned minors from having social media accounts nearly passed this session. While it stalled, other laws backed by Greg Abbott are already tightening control over how kids download and use apps.

At the same time, there’s pushback. Critics argue these laws go too far, saying parents—not the government—should control screen time.

Meanwhile, the companies aren’t backing down.

Both Meta and YouTube say the verdict gets it wrong. They argue mental health is complex and can’t be blamed on one app, and they’re already preparing to appeal.

But one thing is clear: this conversation isn’t going anywhere.

From DFW teens glued to TikTok to adults juggling Instagram, YouTube, and X all day—this case is forcing a bigger question:

Are we really in control of our feeds… or are they controlling us?

Sources:

Forbes

Texas Tribune

AP News

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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