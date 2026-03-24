Listen Live
Close
News

Urban One Raises $1.7M for St. Jude Kids

Urban One, Reach Media Raise $1.7 Million During Urban Cares Radiothon To Support St. Jude Families

Urban One'a Radio One and Reach Media listeners raised $1.7 million during the 2026 Urban Cares radiothon to support St. Jude families

Published on March 24, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Radio One Atlanta, St. Jude
Source: Radio One Atlanta / Radio One Digital

Urban One Inc.’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions raised $1.7 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through this year’s Urban Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon.

The two-day nationwide broadcast, held March 12-13, aired across 25 stations in 13 markets and seven nationally syndicated shows. Hosts shared powerful stories from St. Jude patients and families and urged listeners to become Partners in Hope, St. Jude’s monthly donor program.

Flagship programs included “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell,” “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” “The Willie Moore Jr. Show” and “Posted on the Corner,” supported by local on-air talent and Urban AC stations joining the effort for the first time. Markets such as Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Raleigh, Richmond, Charlotte and Houston contributed more than $1.3 million combined, with many other cities adding to the total.

“For nearly twenty years, Urban One has rallied listeners across the nation on behalf of St. Jude families,” said Ike Anand, president and CEO of ALSAC, St. Jude’s fundraising and awareness organization. Deon Levingston, co-president of Urban One’s audio division, called the partnership one of the company’s most meaningful commitments and praised audiences for responding year after year.

The radiothon is part of the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids initiative, which connects artists, media partners and fans to support research and treatment for life-threatening childhood diseases. Because of fundraising efforts like Urban Cares, families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, allowing them to focus on their child’s care.

Urban One, Reach Media Raise $1.7 Million During Urban Cares Radiothon To Support St. Jude Families was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

Overdraft Hov: JAŸ-Z Adds 3rd Date After Yankee Stadium Shows Sell Out, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
JAŸ-Z in GQ magazine

JAŸ-Z Covers April 2026 Issue Of 'GQ' Magazine — "2026 Is All Offense"

Hip-Hop Wired
Elon Musk addresses World Economic Forum

Jury Finds Elon Musk Liable For Misleading Twitter Shareholders

Hip-Hop Wired
Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere

Tasha K Thanks Nicki Minaj For GoFundMe Donation

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

#RHOA's Pinky Cole Restaurateur Rushes To Bankruptcy Court After Creditors Seize Her Georgia Home, Says Actions Weren't Warranted

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Dj Queen Agnes joins 979 the Beat
Entertainment  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

DJ QUEEN AGNES BRINGS AFRO FUSION TO 97.9 THE BEAT

Comment
Jones Monroe
97.9 The Beat Featured Artists  |  SPACEBOIFRESH

🌟 STAR GAZING with Spaceboifresh 🌟

Comment
Health  |  J. Bachelor

How Music Brings Hope to St. Jude Kids

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close