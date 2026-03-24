WWE Raw Recap: Roman Reigns Destroys CM Punk in Brutal Beatdown

Source: night,wwe,raw,monday / CLIENT

Man… last night’s Raw got real PERSONAL. We talking family ties, sneak attacks, and a straight-up message sent loud and clear before WrestleMania. And thats not even the crazy part. CM Punk been talking all this time… and Roman Reigns just proved him right.







Roman Reigns & The Usos Leave CM Punk Laid Out



All night it was tension building between Punk and The Bloodline. Punk been saying Roman can’t get nothing done without his family — and instead of proving him wrong… Roman leaned ALL the way into it.



At the end of the show, Punk came out talking reckless like usual, calling out the whole Samoan side and basically daring somebody to do something. Jey Uso hit the ring first, emotions high. Jimmy followed, trying to calm things down — but we already knew where this was headed.





Then Roman pulled up. He quickly told The Usos to step off… but that didn’t last long. Next thing you know:



Jey charges → gets dropped

Jimmy jumps in → chaos

Roman sneaks in with a Superman punch



And from there? It got ugly.



Spear.

Ring post.

Then BOOM — powerbomb straight through the commentary table. Show ends with CM Punk laid out… and Roman standing tall (with help from his cousins, of course).







Punk Was Right… And That’s The Problem



Let’s be real though… the Usos did actually play a factor a small in this. They didn’t get the best of Punk but it gives reason to show that Roman didn’t beat Punk solo. He did EXACTLY what Punk been saying — leaned on The Usos as it was Jey Uso who called the for the mugging of Punk. Even breaking character telling “Joe” to “Smash Them All” & “Man Get Him!”







So yeah, Roman got the last shot… but Punk got the last laugh in a weird way. This story just got that more interesting as if this dream match needed more fuel. It will be interesting to see what other curveballs are thrown leading up to Mania.







Other Moments That Mattered





Oba Femi Keeps Pressuring Brock Lesnar

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Brock came out talking, but Oba Femi wasn’t hearing none of that.

Lesnar tried to get him up — Femi slipped it and sent Brock to the floor again.

Lowkey… Brock might have a real problem on his hands.

AJ Lee vs Becky Lynch is Confirmed for WrestleMania



Becky came out talking crazy after last week’s attack… AJ Lee pulled up and flipped the script, offering her a WrestleMania title shot. Becky acting like it’s all part of her plan, but you can tell — that pressure real. Can The Man do it again on the grandest stage of them all?









Seth Rollins Gets ARRESTED?!





Yeah… you read that right. Paul Heyman called him out, said he’s done playing the mind games. Rollins popped up outta nowhere on the announce table — but police was already waiting. He got one punch off on Heyman before the laws swarmed him and took him out. The Oracle admitted to being a snitch and filing a protective order on Rollins late last week. With Rollins WrestleMania status still up in the air due to injury, this is a great way to give him a few weeks off TV to continue rehab and possibly be ready for the rumored and highly anticipated face-off against Bron Breakker. That is if Breakker returns from his own injury problems. That whole VISION situation? It’s only getting worse.









Intercontinental Title Chaos



Penta held onto his title against Dominik Mysterio, but it wasn’t clean at all. Liv Morgan got attacked before the match, Finn Balor popped up mid-match, and JD McDonagh got caught in the mix. The dissolving of the Judgement Day continues to serve as a one way ticket to distraction city for the remaining members. Penta capitalized and kept the belt… but this far from over.









Women’s Tag Division Fighting for Their WrestleMania Moment









Bayley & Lyra Valkyria picked up a solid win and immediately called their shot for next week while potentially punching their tickets to Mania. You can tell — everybody trying to line themselves up before the big stage and these powerhouse tag teams are no different.







WrestleMania Coming Fast



This was one of them Raws where everything felt like it mattered and added to the build up to the big stage in Vegas. Roman finally stopped talking and started moving… even if he needed backup to do it. Punk got laid out, but don’t get it twisted — he still in Roman’s head. With WrestleMania getting closer you can expect nothing but more disrespect and violence fro these two.









Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room Saturdays 7PM on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @JuugMasterJay

























