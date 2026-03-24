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DFW Man Drops USB With Child Porn at Sheriff’s Office

North Texas Man Drops USB With Child Porn at Sheriff’s Office

A dropped USB exposed thousands of illegal images—reminding North Texans danger doesn’t always look like what you expect.

Published on March 24, 2026
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This is one of those stories that makes you pause… because it’s a reminder you really never know who’s walking around you.

A 66-year-old Parker County man is now facing serious felony charges after investigators say he accidentally dropped a USB drive filled with child pornography right in the parking lot of the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Russ Authier, the man had just completed a sex offender compliance check when the device slipped from his pocket without him realizing it. Someone else found the thumb drive and turned it in—and what deputies discovered next was disturbing.

Inside were more than 2,000 images and over 100 videos of child pornography, along with personal photos tying the device directly to him.

Surveillance footage later confirmed the USB fell from his pocket that same day. When investigators called him back to the sheriff’s office, he returned—and confessed.

Authorities say additional electronic devices were later found at his home, also suspected of containing illegal material. His bond has been set at $750,000.

But beyond the charges, this situation is hitting people differently—because it’s a harsh reminder that not every threat is obvious. Sometimes it’s people living regular, low-key lives right next door.

If you’re moving or even just settling into a new area, take a second to check your surroundings. Tools like the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry or the National Sex Offender Public Website let you search by address and stay aware of who’s nearby.

It’s not about living in fear—but it is about staying informed.

Because situations like this? They don’t always come with warning signs.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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