United We Dream: Round21’s Culture Driven ATL Dinner Bridges Sports, Style & Community [Exclusive]

A first-of-its-kind collaboration between Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United FC came to life in an intimate setting as Round21 gathered creatives, tastemakers, and culture drivers for an exclusive dinner experience at Southern National restaurant.

Source: @Round21/ @CMitchellStudios

Branded “United We Dream,” the evening celebrated a cross-league apparel collaboration rooted in sport, art, and culture.

But beyond the collection itself, the night reflected something deeper. It highlighted Atlanta’s influence as a hub where community, creativity, and sports intersect.

From the moment I took my seat, the intention behind the experience was clear.

Each place setting was curated with precision. “United We Dream” menus, branded cards, and personalized name placements created a cohesive visual identity that immediately immersed guests into the collaboration’s story.

Love Uncategorized? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

My name card sat among a table of creatives, reinforcing that this was not just a dinner. It was a gathering of voices shaping culture in real time.

The atmosphere felt warm, but purposeful.

Breaking Bread: A Family Style Dining Experience

The evening unfolded over a thoughtfully curated family-style dinner, reinforcing the event’s theme of unity and shared experience.

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

Guests were served a multi-course menu that included:



Arugula and shaved fennel salad with pomegranate, candied pecans, feta cheese, and sherry vinaigrette



Berber spice fried chicken thighs



Spice-crusted roasted salmon



Mushroom tortelloni



Five spiced beef short ribs

Dessert featured chocolate cake layered with ganache, chantilly, and fresh berries



Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

The format encouraged guests to pass plates, share bites, and engage with one another organically, turning dinner into an extension of the night’s collaborative energy.

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

Guests were also gifted exclusive gear designed specifically for the collaboration, with many of the pieces incorporating Georgia peach motifs throughout the designs. This was a subtle but intentional nod to Atlanta’s identity and cultural pride.

Connection Over Everything

According to attendees, that sense of connection was the driving force behind the night.

Content creator and gamer Naomi Davis emphasized the importance of bringing digital relationships into physical spaces.



Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

“I know a lot of these people, I connect with them on social media. I have seen them. I do a lot of work around 21 and it’s just connection to having everybody in the same room,” Davis said. “A lot of magic happens when all of us are in the same room rather than us talking to each other in DMs or just commenting on each other’s posts.” Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

That energy was felt throughout the room. Conversations flowed naturally, and the environment encouraged collaboration rather than competition.

The timing of the event during Women’s History Month added another layer of meaning.

Retail operations coordinator Jayla Middlebrooks explained that the collaboration was intentional in its focus on women’s sports and visibility.

“To show how impactful women’s sports are, and to show that we are here, and to show that there is a consumer base in the city of Atlanta, and women’s sports are here to stay,” Middlebrooks said. “We’re here to make the impact and we’re here to lead charge in that we’re getting ready for the next generation of women to kind of take over.”

She added that the event was also about reinforcing community support.

“There’s a community here in Atlanta. There’s a creative community, there’s a content community, and there’s a community of individuals, both male and female, that support the women’s side of sports,” she said.

More Than A Moment: A Movement

For multi-hyphenate creative Rayshawn Carson, the night represented something bigger than a single event.

“I love what this event stands for. I love what ‘United We Dream’ in Round21 stands for in general as a whole,” Carson said. “I love for the ability for just events like this where people come together, network, and unite people. And I love that. And to use sports to do it as well.” Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

Carson also reflected on the significance of celebrating women during this time.

“I’m all about #BlackGirlMagic. I love the resilience, and this is not a word, but the bounce-backness that women in general have,” Carson said. “I’m so happy that women are taking their power back.”

Creativity On Display

The evening was not limited to conversation. Guests were encouraged to engage creatively through an interactive table activity designed to spark reflection and connection.

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

Each attendee was given a prompt card inviting them to tap into their artistic bag by answering a series of questions, including:

What is a recent win you have had that felt especially meaningful for you



What is something you are building right now that you are really excited about



What is one dream collaboration you would love for Round21 to help make a reality



In that moment, the room shifted.

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

What began as a networking environment evolved into something more intentional. Guests leaned into vulnerability, sharing personal milestones, aspirations, and creative visions. The activity transformed the energy of the space, turning introductions into deeper conversations and reinforcing the purpose of the evening.

It was not just about who was in the room, but how each person chose to show up.

A Vision Years In The Making

According to Jasmine Maietta, the founder and CEO of Round21, the evening represents years of intentional development. Maietta, an Oklahoma native, former professional basketball player, and marketing executive, launched the brand in 2020 to fuse art with sports equipment and apparel, creating space for self-expression within sports culture.

“The seeds of tonight were planted in 2020,” Maietta said. “I look around and I see people like Tiana, or people like Jalen or Karen, who’ve been a part of the team, and now flourishing into new relationships, and it’s all around this intersection of art, sport, culture and really community.” Jasmine Maietta and Shawna @TheATLConnector Basnight/ Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

For her, the moment reflects growth that required time and intention.

“It feels like a growth era that took the time and wouldn’t have happened without that time, and now I’m so proud that we lasted and are thriving together with others,” she said.

United In More Than Name

By the end of the night, one thing was undeniable.

Source: @round21 / @cmitchellstudios

This was not just a collaboration between two teams. It was a reflection of Atlanta itself.

A city where culture leads, where community builds, and where moments like this are not just experienced. They are created with intention.

In that room, “United We Dream” felt less like a concept and more like a reality already in motion.

@round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21 @round21

United We Dream: Round21’s Culture Driven ATL Dinner Bridges Sports, Style & Community [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com